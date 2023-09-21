Belrium One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00009548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

