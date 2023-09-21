CannabisCoin (CANN) One Day Volume Hits $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $204,235.21 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,389.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00241230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.23 or 0.00785286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00552326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00057492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00117336 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

