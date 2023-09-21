First PREMIER Bank Has $608,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,028,498.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

