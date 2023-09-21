First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $127.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $97.60 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

