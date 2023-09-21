Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,021 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 114,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,952,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

