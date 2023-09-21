MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $803,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

