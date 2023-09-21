iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

