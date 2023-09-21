MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after buying an additional 774,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,305,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,002,000 after acquiring an additional 243,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares during the period.

FV stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

