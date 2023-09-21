Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.05 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

