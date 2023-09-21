First PREMIER Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $81.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

