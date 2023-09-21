MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $25.20 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $976.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

