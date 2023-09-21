MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 101,127 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 1.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 233,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 118,578 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,528,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.