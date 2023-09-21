MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $470.90 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.