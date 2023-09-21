First PREMIER Bank Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

