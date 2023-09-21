First PREMIER Bank Buys 714 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VIG stock opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $158.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

