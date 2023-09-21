First PREMIER Bank Sells 699 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

