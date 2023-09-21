Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $142.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

