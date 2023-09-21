Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 218 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

