First PREMIER Bank Lowers Position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. NorthWestern comprises approximately 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.19% of NorthWestern worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 147.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NWE opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

