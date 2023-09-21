First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,065,720,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ FTCS opened at $75.94 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
