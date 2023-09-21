First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,418 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLV stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $66.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.