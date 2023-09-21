First PREMIER Bank Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

