First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.44% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NXTG stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $407.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.