Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,158,880,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

