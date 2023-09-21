Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VONG opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,315,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,022,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,862,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,736,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,893,000 after purchasing an additional 76,089 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

