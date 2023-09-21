Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

