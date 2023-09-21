Worldcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $172.82 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00005299 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $183.93 million and approximately $172.82 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,381,493 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 130,374,850.24467754 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.50476176 USD and is up 9.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $174,910,744.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

