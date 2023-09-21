CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.75.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CRWD opened at $163.89 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of -399.73, a PEG ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.27.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total transaction of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $37,569,470. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

