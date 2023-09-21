Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $114.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.