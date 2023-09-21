Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,768 shares of company stock worth $10,693,491. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

