Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

