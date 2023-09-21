Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UHS. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $129.05 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

