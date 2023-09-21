Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 289.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

MRNS opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $364.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,769,357 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,990,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,259,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

