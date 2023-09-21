Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

