Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

