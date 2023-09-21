2,252 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.