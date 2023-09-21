Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,228,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $991.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.