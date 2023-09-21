Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4506 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

