Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

