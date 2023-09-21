Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLEX LNG stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $38.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $86.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Further Reading

