QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of QCR worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QCR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $810.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. QCR had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,139 shares of company stock valued at $107,616. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

