Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 57,006 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $46,744.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,033,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Hyman sold 9,386 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $15,580.76.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RENT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 453,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

