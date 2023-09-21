ASD (ASD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $30.02 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016621 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,656.77 or 1.00131124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04512713 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,517,345.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.