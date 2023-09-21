Brian Donato Sells 20,159 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CRO Brian Donato sold 20,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $16,530.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 708,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Brian Donato sold 12,681 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $21,177.27.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $67,172.56.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of RENT opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RENT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

