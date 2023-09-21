Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 497,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,219,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.