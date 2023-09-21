Aave 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $104.37 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for about $62.96 or 0.00236494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $915.67 million and $104.37 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,543,900 tokens. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

