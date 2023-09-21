Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,369,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,222,637.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flux Power alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $43,700.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Johnson sold 489 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $2,004.90.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $38,888.10.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLUX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flux Power by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flux Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.