Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 9,150 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

WM stock opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $162.59.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

