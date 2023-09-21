Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

