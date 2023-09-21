Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,900,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $420.91 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

